Trade unions demand wage revision for non-executives, threaten 3-day stir in Coal India

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Central trade unions, including Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh and All India Trade Union Congress, have demanded salary of non-executive employees as per the latest wage pact from Coal India, and threatened a three-day strike.

The trade unions have demanded that salary of non-executive employees of Coal India be given according to National Coal Wage Agreement (NCWA) XI.

In a regulatory filing, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said it "is in receipt of joint strike notice from Central Trade Unions - BMS / INTUC / HMS / AITUC / CITU for observing 3-day strike from October 5 to 7, 2023 in Coal CIL and its subsidiaries." CIL said it has already addressed a letter to Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) requesting to take necessary action and seize the matter under conciliation, in order to safeguard the interest of the company as well as the country.

The coal industry has been declared as "public utility service" and uninterrupted production and supply of coal to power plants is essential to ensure electricity generation and supply, CIL said.

As per the trade unions' notice, they have demanded that salary of non- executive employees be given according to NCWA XI.

The bodies have threatened to go on a three-day strike from October 5-7 if the management does not fulfil the demands under NCWA XI, the notice sent to CIL management said.

In June 2023, the coal ministry said it approved a wage revision agreement that was reached with trade unions for non-executive employees of Coal India.

The agreement provides for 19 per cent of minimum guaranteed benefit from July 1, 2021, on emoluments – basic, Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA), Special Dearness Allowance (SDA) and attendance bonus – besides a 25 per cent increase in allowances.

The agreement was reached in May by the Joint Bipartite Committee for the Coal Industry (JBCCI)-XI consisting of representatives of CIL management, Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), the central trade unions and Indian National Mine Workers' Federation (INMF).