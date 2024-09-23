Trade unions observe black day on Monday to protest against labour codes

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) The central trade unions on Monday observed 'Black Day' to protest against the implementation of Labour Codes.

The programmes were conducted in almost all the state capitals and in the vast majority of district headquarters, a statement said.

"There was a nationwide protest by the central trade unions against the four labour codes which are aimed by the Modi regime to snatch the labour rights of the workers, won over after fierce battles fought for more than 150 years from the British era onwards," it said.

The trade union leaders demanded scrapping of these codes and an Indian Labour Conference to discuss labour reforms.

The pro-corporate labour codes are designed to crush the trade union movement and are against international labour standards as well as human rights, the statement said.

The trade unions have decided to intensify their fight for the legitimate democratic rights of collective bargaining and decent working conditions.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha had extended its solidarity with the action of the trade unions.

In the coming days, both the fronts of workers and farmers would be planning for joint agitations to press their demands, it said.

The central trade unions include INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC. PTI KKS KKS SHW