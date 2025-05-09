Trade unions ready for May 20 strike but will review situation next week amid rising border tensions

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Central trade unions on Friday said they are ready for the workers' nation-wide strike scheduled on May 20, but will review the evolving situation in the country due to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

A joint platform of central trade unions and independent sectoral federations said in a statement that preparations on general strike on May 20 is determinedly progressing and situation will be reviewed again on May 15 amid tension at Indo-Pak border.

"We call upon all workers to be in the fore front to maintain the unity and harmony among the masses," the statement said.

If further said that the members of the platform met on Thursday and reviewed the preparations for the scheduled nation-wide general strike. The members also condemned unequivocally the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians were killed.

It was resolved that the central trade unions will meet again on 15th May to review the situation as it evolves further, it said.

The platform has ten central trade unions on board, including INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, and UTUC. PTI KKS HVA