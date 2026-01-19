Trade war in no one's interest: UK PM Keir Starmer amid Trump's tariff threats

London, Jan 19 (PTI) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday stressed that the UK and the US remain close allies and a trade war is in no one's interest amid mounting pressure from President Donald Trump’s tariff threats over his pursuit of Greenland.

Addressing an emergency press conference from Downing Street, Starmer dismissed the notion that Trump was planning military action to take over Greenland.

He reiterated his previous message that the use of tariffs against allies is “completely wrong” after the American President had taken to his Truth Social platform to declare 10 per cent tariffs on goods imported to the US from the UK, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Finland from February 1.

“A trade war is in no one’s interest and my job is to act always in the UK’s national interest,” said Starmer.

“That is why yesterday I spoke to President Trump, to European leaders and to the Secretary General of NATO, to find a solution rooted in partnership, facts and mutual respect; because that is how strong alliances protect shared interests," he said.

Starmer told reporters that he continues to speak with Trump “regularly" and that mature alliances are not about pretending differences don’t exist but about addressing them directly.

“On Greenland, the right way to approach an issue this serious is through calm discussion between allies. Let’s be clear, the security of Greenland matters and it will matter more as climate change reshapes the Arctic.

“As sea routes open and strategic competition intensifies, the High North will require greater attention, greater investment, and stronger collective defence. The United States will be central to that effort, and the UK stands ready to contribute fully alongside our allies through NATO [North Atlantic Treaty Organisation].

“But there is a principle here that cannot be set aside because it goes to the heart of how stable and trusted international cooperation works. And so, any decision about the future status of Greenland belongs to the people of Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark alone. That right is fundamental, and we will support it.” When asked if the UK would consider retaliatory tariffs in response to any additional ones imposed by the US, he responded: "We have not got to that stage. My focus is making sure we don't get to that stage".

Trump has indicated that his additional 10 per cent import tariffs could rise even further to 25 per cent until a deal over Greenland, an autonomous island in the Arctic, is reached.

He has been‍ keen to acquire the mineral-rich island, despite leaders of both Denmark and Greenland pointing out that it ‍is not for sale and does not want to be part of the US.

It also emerged that in a message the American President reportedly sent to the Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Store, Trump appeared to link the issue with not being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

He said he no longer felt an obligation to "think purely of peace" and would consider "what is good and proper for the United States of America".