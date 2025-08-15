Traders in Delhi hail PM Modi's push for swadeshi products

New Delhi: Traders across Delhi lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to promote swadeshi products by stocking them in shops and displaying their Indian origin on boards and hoardings.

In his 103-minute speech on 79th Independence Day, the prime minister urged shopkeepers and traders to put up boards outside their shops declaring that they sell only Indian products and promote the use of 'swadeshi' products.

Sanjeev Khanna, president of the Khan Market Traders' Association, said the market has already embraced indigenous products.

"I own four shops in the market. In three of them, I have already stocked Indian fabrics and other locally made items. In the fourth, a toy shop, we plan to soon introduce wooden toys and traditional dolls," he said.

Paramjeet Singh Pamma, chairperson of the Sadar Bazar Traders' Association, said they are happy to sell Indian products and will expand their offerings as more items become available.

"Currently, about 80 per cent of the idols we sell are made in India and are even exported. If more products are manufactured domestically, we will sell only Indian goods, display it proudly on our boards, and stop importing items from other countries," he said.

In his address to the nation on Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Modi pushed for a self-reliant India.

"I want to appeal to every trader and shopkeeper, it is your responsibility as well... I want shopkeepers and traders to come forward, write outside their shops reading, 'yahan swadeshi maal bikta hai (indigenous products are sold here)'," Modi said.

"We should be proud of swadeshi, we should adopt swadeshi not due to compulsion, but as our strength," he said.

Sanjai Bhargaw, president of the Chandni Chowk Traders' Association, said the historic market is primarily known for clothing, with nearly 95 per cent of shopkeepers dealing in Indian fabrics.

"Imported materials are limited due to low demand. To further promote indigenous products and create awareness among customers, we are planning to put up posters and stickers in our shops with the message 'Indian Made' along with a small Indian flag," he said.

Vikram Badhwar, general secretary of the New Delhi Traders' Association in Connaught Place, said the market is home to many skilled artisans and shoemakers.

"We are more than willing to introduce Indian-made products in our shops. We are Indians, and we take pride in selling goods made in our own country," he added.