Trades worth Rs 3.21 lakh cr conducted on e-NAM platofrm in past 5 fiscal yrs: Govt

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Trades worth nearly Rs 3.21 lakh crore have been conducted through the electronic National Agriculture Market (e-NAM) platform during the last five financial years, the government said on Friday.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Agriculture Ramnath Thakur said, "From 1st April, 2020 to 31st March, 2025, trade worth Rs 3,20,766 crore has been conducted through electronic National Agriculture Market (e-NAM)".

The minister was replying to a question by Congress member Randeep Singh Surjewala.

"The inter-state trade volume on the e-NAM platform was 18,005 tonnes in 2023-24 and 3,935 tonnes in 2024-25," Thakur said.

In 2025-26, so far 472.62 tonnes of inter-state trade have taken place on the e-NAM platform, he added.

"Agriculture Marketing is a state subject. It is essential for states to take proactive steps to liberalise trading licenses within their jurisdiction in order to boost inter-state trade," Thakur said.

Some states have eased licensing norms by allowing all e-NAM registered buyers to bid on lots created in their mandis, the minister informed.

Thakur said as many as 1,522 mandis are onboarded on the e-NAM portal, and 2,67,719 traders, 4518 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), 1,16,042 Commission Agents and 1,79,41,613 farmers are registered as of June 30 this year.

To promote inter-state agricultural trade, Thakur said the Centre has taken several steps.

He said a FPO Trading Module was launched to allow them to trade directly from their collection centres without any need for transporting produce to Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs).

"To further enhance the platform, e-NAM 2.0 has been approved for development to integrate value-added services, such as assaying, grading, logistics, packaging, etc," the minister said.

Thakur said the Centre is encouraging states to include enabling provisions in their APMC Acts so that reciprocal recognition of mandi licenses, unified licenses, etc., is permitted. PTI MJH BAL BAL