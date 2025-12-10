Trading, quant professionals relying on AI for research, says report

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) A growing number of trading and quant professionals across the world have started to rely on Artificial Intelligence not just for speed, but for turning ideas into testable strategy code, says a report.

The QuantInsti's State of Algorithmic Trading Education 2025 report highlighted that 76 per cent of respondents increasingly rely on AI for early-stage research and code scaffolding, speeding up testing and prototyping.

AI has moved from a frontier experiment to an everyday tool in the quantitative analysis (quant) workflow, the report, which is based on an online survey and live poll of a cross-section of over 13,000 registrants from 160 countries, stated.

At the same time, capability gaps persist. Around 54 per cent of respondents cite skills or know-how as their biggest barrier, followed by data readiness challenges, compute limitations, and internal approvals, it pointed out.

"AI is now embedded in how quants think, build, and iterate. But the shift has exposed an urgent need for deeper skills; not entry-level coding, but in responsible model building, leakage avoidance, and understanding failure modes," said Nitesh Khandelwal, Co-Founder, QuantInsti.

The report highlighted that algorithmic trading education increasingly resembles ongoing professional development rather than a one-time entry path.

"Professionals blend fundamentals with applied, role-specific skills. They use AI tools to accelerate exploration, but also need stronger habits around validation, data preparation, and risk oversight," the report said.

