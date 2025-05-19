Traffic fines worth Rs 12k cr issued in 2024, Rs 9k cr remain unpaid: CARS24 Challan Report

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) In a reflection of deep-rooted traffic indiscipline in India, traffic fines worth Rs 12,000 crore were issued in 2024 alone, of which a Rs 9,000 crore remained unpaid, according to 'Challan Report' by autotech firm CARS24.

In 2024, a total of 8 crore challans were issued and almost every second vehicle on the road has been fined at least once. Gurugram issued approximately 4,500 challans daily while Noida issued over Rs 3 lakh in challans in a single month solely for helmet violations, said the report.

"Despite strict regulations, enforcement lags behind, and non-compliance continues to thrive. The data points to a system where penalties exist on paper, but deterrence remains weak. Rs 12,000 crore in fines isn't just a financial figure, it is a mirror reflecting how often and easily traffic laws are broken across the country," CARS24 said in a statement.

Citing its data, CARS24 said its finding also "disproves the myth that one segment of road users is more compliant than the other. 55 per cent of challans were issued to four-wheelers, while the remaining 45 per cent came from two-wheelers".

"This near-equal split underscores one uncomfortable truth: nobody is innocent, and violations cut across vehicle types, cities, and income groups," it said.

Many Indian drivers view road rules as optional unless enforcement is visible, said the 'Challan Report' based on interviews of 1,000 people Indian during the January-December 2004 period.

While 43.9 per cent claim they follow traffic rules regardless of police presence, 31.2 per cent check for police occasionally before adjusting their driving. Another 17.6 per cent actively monitor their surroundings and adjust to avoid fines, it said.

Commenting on the findings, CARS24 Co-Founder Gajendra Jangid said, "Every traffic violation is a silent vote against civic order. If we want safer cities, we need a cultural shift from compliance out of fear to responsibility out of pride." From overloaded trucks to helmetless riders, extreme cases underline a growing disregard for rules, the report noted.

"A truck owner in Haryana was fined Rs 2,00,500 for overloading by 18 tonnes. A two-wheeler rider in Bengaluru accumulated Rs 2.91 lakh in fines across 475 separate violations," it said.

In Gurugram, authorities collected Rs 10 lakh per day through traffic fines, issuing over 4,500 challans daily. Noida issued challans of Rs 3 lakh in a single month for helmet violations alone, signalling the fact that even the most basic safety norms are ignored en masse, the report pointed out. PTI RKL MR