Trai begins consultation for auction of 4,000 Mhz spectrum in new bands

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Telecom regulator Trai on Thursday sought stakeholders' views on the auction of three new spectrum bands in higher frequency range that will make available around 4,000 megahertz radiowaves for mobile services.

Advertisment

The regulator has sought views on pricing, allocation norms, and payment terms, among others, for spectrum in frequency bands of 37–37.5 GHz, 37.5–40 GHz and 42.5–43.5 GHz for mobile services.

This is the first time three spectrum bands in 37-37.5 Ghz, 37.5-40 Ghz and 42.5-43.5 Ghz are being proposed for the auction that will make available 4,000 Mhz spectrum for 5G services in the future.

These blocks are different from the bands -- 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1,800 MHz, 2,100 MHz, 2,300 MHz, 2,500 MHz, 3,300 MHz, and 26 GHz -- which will be put on the block in the upcoming spectrum auctions scheduled for June 6.

Advertisment

"The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has today released a consultation paper on 'Auction of Spectrum in 37-37.5 GHz, 37.5-40 GHz and 42.5-43.5 GHz bands Identified for IMT," an official release said.

While the 37-37.5 GHz band is for mobile services, the other two bands 37.5-40 GHz and 42.5-43.5 GHz are for mobile and Satellite Gateway links.

Trai, in the consultation paper, has sought the industry's opinion on various nuances of the auction of spectrum in these new bands, including pricing, validity, preferred block size, spectrum caps, rollout obligations, and other terms and conditions.

Advertisment

The spectrum in new frequency bands can be utilised to provide 5G and 6G services.

"These millimetre wave bands offer much higher capacity for small cell coverage and are critical for 5G and 6G services rollout for critical sectors, such as health, robotics and industry 4.0," ITU-APT Foundation of India (ITU-APT) President Bharat Bhatia said.

The Department of Telecom approached Trai in August 2023 to seek its recommendation on pricing, allocation norms etc.

Advertisment

The new set of spectrum bands was selected by the DoT after a consultation held by an internal committee with all major stakeholders, including representatives from the telecom and space sectors in 2022.

The DoT committee deliberated on the allocation of a higher frequency band of 66-71 Ghz. The panel concluded there is no immediate requirement of the band for space and telecom service and therefore did not recommend its auction.

Trai has asked the industry to submit written comments on the issues raised in the consultation paper by May 2, 2024, and counter-comments by May 16, 2024.

Advertisment

"Whether the entire available spectrum in each of the frequency ranges 37-37.5 GHz, 37.5-40 GHz, and 42.5-43.5 GHz, should be put to auction for IMT...In case you are of the opinion that any of the frequency ranges viz. 37-37.5 GHz, 37.5-40 GHz, and 42.5-43.5 GHz should be put to auction at a later date, what should be the timelines for auctioning of such frequency bands for IMT," it asked.

Trai also asked if spectrum in these frequency ranges should be assigned for 20 years as prevalent in the existing frequency bands, or for a shorter validity period.

Other questions thrown up by Trai in the consultation paper are whether these radiowaves should be assigned for the existing Licensed Service Areas (LSAs) for access service (that is telecom circles/metros), or whether they should be assigned for smaller service areas.

Advertisment

"Whether the value of spectrum in 37–37.5 GHz, 37.5–40 GHz and 42.5–43.5 GHz spectrum bands be derived by relating it to the auction determined price/value of spectrum in any other band by using spectral efficiency factor," it questioned.

The sector regulator also sought stakeholder opinion on what should be a method of valuation of the spectrum and "should international spectrum prices that is the auction determined price/ reserve price of other countries in 37–37.5 GHz, 37.5 – 40 GHz and 42.5 – 43.5 GHz spectrum bands serve as a basis for the purpose of valuation of these bands.

Satellite industry body SIA-India Director General Anil Prakash said that SIA-India reaffirms the importance of reserving key satcom bands for satellite services.

"These bands hold immense significance for space research, Earth Exploration Satellite, Broadcasting, Ground Stations, and Radio Navigation Satellite services. Furthermore, overzealous allocation towards IMT services from the potential Satellite bands could deter satellite services, which have a promising future with significant investments already made by the industry," Prakash said. PTI PRS PRS BAL BAL