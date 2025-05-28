TRAI begins consultation for modalities of spectrum assignment in backhaul bands

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) TRAI on Wednesday began the consultation process for assignment of spectrum in six bands traditionally used for microwave backhaul between towers, as well as E and V bands, as the regulator sought stakeholder views on aspects like demand, terms and conditions, and charges.

The discussion paper - which typically marks the first step in a comprehensive consultation process before TRAI finalises and sends its recommendations to DoT - pertains to assignment of the microwave spectrum in lower 6 GHz, 7 GHz, 13 GHz, 15 GHz, 18 GHz, 21 GHz Bands, E-Band, and V-Band.

As per the industry, the E and V bands are of particular interest as it provides a high-throughput backhaul for data-heavy 5G.

Put simply, a public telecommunication network consists of the access network, core network and backhaul links. The access network is the last mile connectivity to consumer devices, while core network connects the access network to global public networks. The backhaul links are used to connect the access network with the core network.

"...a consultation paper on assignment of the Microwave Spectrum in 6 GHz (lower), 7 GHz, 13 GHz, 15 GHz, 18 GHz, 21 GHz Bands, E-Band, and V-Band has been placed on the TRAI’s website for seeking comments and counter-comments from stakeholders," the regulator said in a release.

The telecom regulator has sought stakeholder views on over 50 questions - and has stipulated June 25, 2025 as deadline for comments and July 9 for counter comments.

The questions include gauging the level of demand for the spectrum in the traditional microwave backhaul bands; the commercial services for which these bands should be assigned; and the method for such assignment. Other queries raised include the associated terms and conditions, validity period of assignment, and rollout obligations.

The backhaul spectrum is a part of the First Schedule of the Telecommunications Act, 2023 for which the assignment method is administrative.

"What should be the terms and conditions for the assignment of spectrum in traditional microwave backhaul bands for radio backhaul purposes of various commercial telecommunication services, such as - carrier size; carrier aggregation; validity period of the assignment; renewal mechanism; rollout obligations; and surrender of spectrum" TRAI asked.

In select cases -- the 7125-8400 MHz range in the 7 GHz band and the 14.8-15.35 GHz range in the 15 GHz -- which are being considered for IMT (broadband mobile systems) in ITU's World Radiocommunication Conference in 2027 (WRC27), TRAI has asked whether there is a need to review the usage of 7 GHz and 15 GHz microwave backhaul bands at this stage itself, or should such a review be undertaken after considering the outcome of WRC-27.

In case the decision is to earmark certain quantum of spectrum in traditional microwave backhaul bands for the last-mile connectivity (Fixed Wireless Access) to the customer equipment of commercial telecommunication services, TRAI asked stakeholders for their views on required quantum, eligibility criteria, and terms and conditions (block size, minimum quantity for bidding, spectrum cap, validity period of the assignment; as well as rollout and surrender).

"Whether flexible use, that is, both backhaul connectivity, and last mile connectivity (fixed wireless access) to the customer equipment should be permitted in the frequency ranges earmarked for such purposes? If yes, should the terms and conditions of the auction of spectrum be the same as those applicable for the access spectrum," TRAI asked.

TRAI asked if there is any need to prescribe measures to provide necessary protection to incumbent users such as Fixed Microwave (backhaul) Services, Fixed Satellite Service (FSS)operating in the 6 GHz (lower) band, given that government has now decided to delicense the 6 GHz (lower) band (5.925-6.425 GHz) for low power applications.

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) also posed questions on the level of demand of the spectrum in the E-band (71-76 GHz, and 81-86 GHz) and V-band (57-64/66 GHz) for each of the service/ usage that is backhaul, access and Integrated Access & Backhaul or IAB.

In another question, TRAI has asked that if the said six bands for radio backhaul of various commercial telecom services are assigned on a Point-toPoint (P2P) Link basis, or block basis, should the spectrum charges be levied as a percentage of Adjusted Gross Revenue (and if so how much) or should other mechanism be considered.

"In case it is decided to assign some frequency spectrum in 6 (lower)/7/13/15/18/21 GHz spectrum bands for last mile connectivity (Fixed Wireless Access) of commercial telecom services through auction, then should the auction determined price of other bands by using spectral efficiency factor serve as a basis of valuation for the above bands," TRAI said, in one of the questions.