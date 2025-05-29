TRAI begins consultation for modalities of spectrum assignment in traditionally backhaul bands

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) TRAI on Wednesday began the consultation process for assignment of spectrum in six bands traditionally used for microwave backhaul between towers, as well as E and V bands, as the regulator sought stakeholder views on aspects like demand, terms and conditions, and charges.

The discussion paper -- which typically marks the first step in a comprehensive consultation process before TRAI finalises and sends its recommendations to DoT -- pertains to assignment of the microwave spectrum in lower 6 GHz, 7 GHz, 13 GHz, 15 GHz, 18 GHz, 21 GHz Bands, E-Band, and V-Band.

"...a consultation paper on assignment of the Microwave Spectrum in 6 GHz (lower), 7 GHz, 13 GHz, 15 GHz, 18 GHz, 21 GHz Bands, E-Band, and V-Band has been placed on the TRAI's website for seeking comments and counter-comments from stakeholders," the regulator said in a release.

As per the industry, the E and V bands are of particular interest as it provides a high-throughput backhaul for data-heavy 5G.

According to TRAI consultation paper, the Telecom Department in its reference noted that while E-Band (71-76 GHz/ 81-86 GHz) has already been assigned LSA-wise for backhaul purpose to telcos on provisional basis during 2022, a commercial telecom service provider, holding unified licence with access service authorisation, has sought permission for using this band for access services, in addition to the backhaul purposes, that is as Integrated Access & Backhaul (or IAB).

In addition, another service provider, holding UL with Internet service authorisation (ISP) has sought E/ V band spectrum for last mile connectivity purpose.

While 'Access' is the last mile connectivity to consumer devices, and 'Backhaul' is the link connecting the access network with the core network, 'Integrated Access and Backhaul (IAB)' has emerged as a new concept in TRAI paper.

The backhaul spectrum is a part of the First Schedule of the Telecommunications Act, 2023 for which the assignment method is administrative, but TRAI has also taken note that, as per DoT's reference, some select parts of E and V band are being desired by certain players for Integrated Access & Backhaul or IAB or last mile.

"Considering that the 'Access' is an integral part of IAB, the assignment of the spectrum for both 'Access' as well as 'Integrated Access & Backhaul' will be made through auction in terms of Section 4(4) of the Telecommunications Act, 2023," according to the consultation paper.

One of the question posed by TRAI to stakeholders, therefore, is that in case it is decided to assign some frequency spectrum in E-band (71-76/ 81-86 GHz) and/or V-band (57-64/66 GHz) for Access (last mile connectivity)/ Integrated Access Backhaul (IAB) through auction, should the auction determined price of other bands serve as a basis of valuation.

"In case it is decided to assign some frequency spectrum in E-band (71-76/ 81-86 GHz) and/or V-band (57-64/66 GHz) for Access (last mile connectivity)/ Integrated Access Backhaul (IAB) through auction, then...should the auction-determined price of other countries in E-band (71-76/ 81-86 GHz) and/or V-band (57-64/66 GHz) serve as a basis of valuation of these bands? If yes, what methodology should be followed for using this auction determined price as a basis for valuation," TRAI said asking industry to make suggestions with justifications and country-wise auction data.

TRAI further asks that if indeed such an approach is considered suitable, should the international auction-determined prices be normalised to account for cross-country differences such as population, GDP, purchasing power parity (PPP), subscriber base, and other relevant factors.

In all, the telecom regulator has sought stakeholder views on over 50 questions - and has stipulated June 25, 2025 as deadline for comments and July 9 for counter comments.

The questions include gauging the level of demand for the spectrum in the traditional microwave backhaul bands; the commercial services for which these bands should be assigned; and the method for such assignment. Other queries raised include the associated terms and conditions, validity period of assignment, and rollout obligations.

"What should be the terms and conditions for the assignment of spectrum in traditional microwave backhaul bands for radio backhaul purposes of various commercial telecommunication services, such as carrier size, carrier aggregation, validity period of the assignment, renewal mechanism, rollout obligations, and surrender of spectrum," TRAI asked.

In select cases -- the 7125-8400 MHz range in the 7 GHz band and the 14.8-15.35 GHz range in the 15 GHz -- which are being considered for IMT (broadband mobile systems) in ITU's World Radiocommunication Conference in 2027 (WRC27), TRAI has asked whether there is a need to review the usage of 7 GHz and 15 GHz microwave backhaul bands at the current stage itself, or should such a review be undertaken only after considering the outcome of WRC-27.

In case the decision is to earmark certain quantum of spectrum in traditional microwave backhaul bands for the last-mile connectivity (Fixed Wireless Access) to the customer equipment of commercial telecommunication services, TRAI asked stakeholders for their views on required quantum, eligibility criteria, and terms and conditions (block size, minimum quantity for bidding, spectrum cap, validity period of the assignment; as well as rollout and surrender).

"Whether flexible use, that is, both backhaul connectivity, and last mile connectivity (fixed wireless access) to the customer equipment should be permitted in the frequency ranges earmarked for such purposes? If yes, should the terms and conditions of the auction of spectrum be the same as those applicable for the access spectrum," the regulator asked.