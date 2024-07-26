Trai explores separate recharge plans for voice calls, data, sms

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) The telecom regulator Trai on Friday issued a consultation paper to review mobile recharge plans, including separate recharge vouchers for voice calls, data and sms.

In the "Consultation Paper on Review of Telecom Consumers Protection Regulations (TCPR), 2012", the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) is also exploring if the maximum validity of Special Tariff Vouchers (STVs) and Combo Vouchers (CVs) should be increased from 90-day limit at present.

The regulator in the consultation paper said that despite the prevalence of bundled plans that include both data and voice and SMS services.

Many consumers find themselves paying for data they do not use.

"This consultation paper intends to explore the requirement of introducing product specific (Voice/SMS/Data and combinations thereof) tariff offerings in addition to present tariff offerings and make required changes in the current tariff regulatory framework," the paper said.

Trai said there is a perception among consumers that the bundled offerings of telecom services act as a constraint on the choice of subscription of telecom tariff offered by the subscribers.

The regulator said various stakeholders have expressed a strong preference for extending the validity period of Special Tariff Vouchers (STVs) and Combo Vouchers (CVs) beyond the current 90-day limit.

The regulator has invited comments on the consultation paper by August 16 and counter comments by August 23. PTI PRS PRS BAL BAL