TRAI fixes Feb 15 deadline for 1600-series adoption by IRDAI-regulated entities for service calls

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Telecom regulator TRAI has mandated that entities regulated by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) should adopt, by February 15, 2026, the '1600' series numbers for making service and transactional calls to consumers.

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said the direction has been issued with the objective of enhancing consumer trust, curbing spam, and preventing fraudulent activities perpetrated through voice calls. The series, it said, will enable people to reliably identify legitimate calls originating from such regulated entities.

"TRAI issued a direction on December 16, 2025 mandating that the entities regulated by IRDAI should adopt '1600' series numbers by the last date of 15 February, 2026 for making service and transactional calls to the consumers," TRAI said in a statement.

The mandate for last date has been issued in consultation with IRDAI, it said adding earlier TRAI had issued similar directions for mandatory adoptions of 1600 series numbers by entities regulated by RBI, SEBI and PFRDA.

"In response to TRAI's regulatory initiative, the '1600' numbering series has been assigned by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for allocation to entities in the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) sector, and government organisations to clearly distinguish their service and transactional calls from other commercial communications," the statement said.

TRAI said it has regularly engaged with telecom service providers and the BFSI regulators for adoption of 1600 series by sector entities, and about 570 entities have already adopted 1600 series numbers, subscribing to a total of over 3,000 numbers.

Based on TRAI's interactions with stakeholders, it was considered that time is now ripe to mandate timebound completion of the exercise so that entities continuing to use standard 10-digit numbers for service and transactional calls, also shift to 1600 series numbers to reduce the risk of fraudulent or misleading calls being made in the guise of trusted financial institutions, it said.

TRAI has taken input regarding timelines from IRDAI, following deliberations held during the meetings of the Joint Committee of Regulators (JCoR), it said adding based on the consultations held, an implementation schedule has now been issued.

"The structured and time-bound adoption of the 1600-series will significantly improve consumer safety and help curb impersonation-based financial frauds perpetrated through voice calls" it said.