TRAI floats consultation paper on terms, conditions of network authorisations under Telecom Act

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Tuesday floated a discussion paper on terms and conditions of network authorisations to be granted under the Telecom Act, 2023.

DoT had approached TRAI, through a letter dated July 26, 2024, asking it to provide recommendations on terms and conditions, including fees or charges, for authorisation to establish, operate, maintain or expand telecommunication network as per the provisions of the Telecommunications Act, 2023.

Subsequently, through another letter dated October 17, 2024, DoT requested TRAI to consider an authorisation for satellite communication network under Telecommunications Act, 2023.

"In this regard, a consultation paper on 'the Terms and Conditions of Network Authorisations to be Granted Under the Telecommunications Act, 2023' has been placed on the TRAI's website (www.trai.gov.in) for seeking comments/ counter comments from stakeholders," it said.

Stakeholders have been asked to submit written comments and counter comments on the issues raised in the consultation paper by November 12, 2024 and November 19, 2024, respectively. PTI MBI DRR