Trai imposes over Rs 1 cr penalty on Voda Idea for failure to curb pesky calls, SMS

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Telecom regulator Trai has imposed over Rs 1 crore penalty on Vodafone Idea for failure to curb pesky calls and SMS, the company said on Friday.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) levied the fine on September 28, Vodafone Idea (VIL) said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

"Failure to curb the Unsolicited Commercial Communications (UCC) sent through the Company's network for the complaints as required under the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations, 2018, for the quarter ended December 2021. The Company is reviewing the Order and evaluating the next steps in this matter," VIL filing said. PTI PRS BAL BAL