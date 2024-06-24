Trai invites views on norm for transferring ownership of machine-to-machine SIMs

New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) Telecom regulator Trai has invited views on transfer of ownership of SIM connections that are used for machine-to-machine communications like remote patient tracking, remote diagnostics instruments, alert from surveillance systems etc.

The provision to transfer SIM ownership is available in case of consumers but there are no such norms in case of machine-to-machine (M2M) communications.

"The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has today released a Consultation Paper on 'The Issues Related to Critical Services in the M2M Sector, and Transfer of Ownership of M2M SIMs'," Trai said in a statement.

The regulator is also exploring views on defining critical applications for which SIM ownership transfer should be allowed. Trai has fixed July 22 as the last date for comments and August 5 for the counter comments. PTI PRS PRS MR