TRAI issues discussion paper to review norms of PMRTS, CMRTS licenses

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Telecom regulator TRAI on Tuesday initiated consultation for review of terms and conditions of public and captive mobile radio trunking services (PMRTS and CMRTS).

In the consultation paper, TRAI has sought stakeholder views on various issues, among them, the manner in which the conditions can be amended including scope of the PMRTS license, roll out obligation, technical conditions, network interconnection and security conditions.

In all, the discussion paper dwells on more than 30 questions ranging from whether there is a need to review the provisions relating to service area for PMRTS authorisation under Unified License, to whether providers should be permitted internet connectivity with static IP addresses.

Earlier, Telecom Department (DoT), through its reference in 2022, approached TRAI to provide recommendations on the terms and conditions for issue of fresh licenses for CMRTS and PMRTS Services especially with respect to technical conditions..

These include aspects like connectivity with PSTN, internet, use of digital technology, allocation of spectrum to PMRTS, use of network slicing under 5G, and financial aspects.

"TRAI was also requested to give its views on any other issues considered relevant for CMRTS and PMRTS licenses. Along with the said reference, DoT also enclosed the representations received from the PMRTS licensees, their association and CMRTS licensee," TRAI said in a statement.

TRAI requested DoT to provide information on the subject matter, and in response, DoT provided its inputs to TRAI.

"In this regard, a consultation paper on review of terms and conditions of PMRTS and CMRTS Licenses, seeking inputs from the stakeholders have been placed on TRAI’s website," the sector regulator said.

The deadline for written comments on the issues raised in the consultation paper in September 26, 2023 and counter-comments by October 10, 2023.

Unlike cellular mobile telephony, trunked land mobile radio service (also referred to as ‘mobile radio trunking service or MRTS) is not intended for public use.

It provides communication channels to a group that has strong community interests with one another.

Its features make MRTS a preferred choice for mission-critical applications. In India, MRTS has found a growing prominence in all critical infrastructure sectors such as manufacturing, oil and gas, mining, construction, courier, emergency medical services, utilities, transportation (road, airports, harbours etc.), energy and communication, fire and safety department of public utilities.

Users include metro rail corridors, atomic research centres, steel plants, thermal power stations, road construction projects, prisons and correctional services Department, energy plants among others.

MRTS is a broad term which encompasses both commercial and captive MRTS services. The commercial MRTS services are known as public mobile radio trunking services (PMRTS), while the captive MRTS services are known as captive mobile radio trunking services (CMRTS). PTI MBI MBI MR