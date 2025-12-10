Trai recommends administrative allocation of lower 6 Ghz, E, V bands

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Telecom regulator Trai on Wednesday recommended administrative allocation of radiowaves in eight spectrum bands, including the contested lower 6 Ghz, E and V bands.

Reliance Jio had demanded allocation of these spectrum bands on the basis of auction, Bharti Airtel wanted it on a complimentary basis while internet players, mainly wifi and satcom companies, wanted allocation on an administrative basis.

In its recommendation on assignment of the microwave spectrum in 6 GHz (lower), 7 GHz, 13 GHz, 15 GHz, 18 GHz, 21 GHz bands, E-Band, and V-Band, the regulator has suggested that these frequencies be used for backend connectivity, which means a telecom operator can use them for connecting mobile towers with each and other but not provide direct connection on mobile phones.

"The spectrum in traditional microwave backhaul bands viz 6 GHz (lower), 7 GHz, 13 GHz, 15 GHz, 18 GHz, and 21 GHz bands should be assigned for radio backhaul purposes only," Trai recommended.

The regulator has made the same suggestion for E band (71-76 GHz, paired with 81-86 GHz) and V-band (60 Ghz) with additional conditions to check their use for providing services directly to consumers on their mobile devices or any device installed at their home.

Trai has recommended to charge 0.1 per cent of AGR for most of the frequency bands, which should get added for additional spectrum block allocation. PTI PRS TRB