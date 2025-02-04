Trai recommends auction of two sets of new high-frequency bands

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Telecom regulator Trai on Tuesday recommended the auction of two new sets of spectrum in the high frequency range of 37-37.5 Ghz and 37.5-40 Ghz band.

The regulator has suggested a mere base price of Rs 5.98 crore per megahertz on pan-India basis -- the lowest for any spectrum band till date.

"The frequency spectrum in 37-37.5 GHz and 37.5-40 GHz frequency ranges should be put to auction in the forthcoming spectrum auction," Trai said in its recommendation on the frequency spectrum in 37-37.5 GHz, 37.5-40 GHz, and 42.5-43.5 GHz bands identified for IMT.

Interested bidders will need to buy spectrum worth Rs 598 crore at least in these bands, as per the Trai recommendation.

However, the regulator has not recommended auction of frequency range between 42.5-43.5 Ghz because of the lack of device ecosystem that can support services in these bands.

The regulator has recommended use of spectrum in 37.5-40 Ghz for establishing satellite earth station gateway -- a centre that connects satellite services for transmission for use on land.