Trai seeks views on framework for providing telecom service through authorisation

New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) Telecom sector regulator Trai has started the consultation process to develop a framework for providing telecom services by way of authorisation under the new Telecommunication Act.

The Telecommunications Act, 2023 provides that any person intending to provide telecommunication services shall obtain an authorisation from the government, subject to terms and conditions, including fees or charges as per the rules for providing public and non-public telecom services.

The consultation paper follows reference from the Department of Telecom sent to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on June 21 to provide recommendations on terms and conditions, including fees and charges, for authorisations to provide telecommunication services as per the provisions of the Telecommunications Act, 2023.

"A consultation paper on 'Framework for the Service Authorisations to be Granted Under the Telecommunications Act, 2023' has been placed on the TRAI's website for seeking comments/counter comments from stakeholders," Trai said.

The regulator has fixed August 1 as last date for comments and August 8 for counter comments. PTI PRS HVA