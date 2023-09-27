Trai seeks views on use of high-range frequencies, allocation of E and V band spectrum

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) Telecom regulator Trai on Wednesday invited views on opening up high-range frequencies for use without licences as well as on allocation of some other airwaves.

In a consultation paper, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) sought an opinion on allocation methodology, pricing and use of spectrum in E (71-76 and 81-86 GHz frequency range) and V band (57-64 GHz) over which telecom operators and internet companies have been at loggerheads.

Spectrum in E and V band are considered capable of enabling wireless data transfer speed of up to 1 gigahertz -- equivalent to what can be delivered through optical fibre cables.

At present, the highest frequency band that telecom operators in the country hold for mobile services is in the range of 26 Ghz band.

Meanwhile, the regulator's consultation paper on the use terahertz frequency range follows a recommendation of a panel under the Department of Telecom to open spectrum beyond 95 GHz and up to 3 THz for experiments under 'Spectrum-Terahertz Applications License'.

The DoT panel has recommended that the frequency bands of 116-123 GHz, 174.8-182 GHz, 185-190 GHz, and 244-246 GHz may be opened up for unlicensed use.

According to the paper, Conventionally, electronics (comprising transistors and other electronic devices) have a limit of about 300 GHz while photonics (semiconductor lasers and light emitting diodes) have a limit of about 30 THz.

Trai has invited views on if there is a need for permitting license-exempt operations in 116-123 GHz, 174.8-182 GHz, 185-190 GHz, and 244-246 GHz frequency ranges.

The regulator has sought views on the frequency band 77-81 GHz band may also be delicensed for automotive radar applications in line with international practice as recommended by the DoT panel.

For E and V band spectrum, Trai has sought opinion on modalities that should be followed if the spectrum in these bands are assigned with or without auction.

For both the consultation papers, the regulator has fixed October 25 as last date for comment and November 8 for counter comments. PTI PRS MR