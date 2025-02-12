TRAI tightens rules to curb spams; fines on telcos for misreporting pesky calls, messages count

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Telecom regulator TRAI on Wednesday intensified its crackdown on pesky calls and messages with new rules that prescribe fines ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 10 lakh for recurring and repeated instances of violation, in cases where telcos misreport the count of such spams.

The regulator has mandated all telecom operators to analyze call and SMS patterns based on parameters such as unusually high call volumes, short call durations, and low incoming-to-outgoing call ratios to flag potential spammers in real-time.

The amendment in the regulation in Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations come with graded penalty that will be imposed on telecom operators in case they fail to implement the provisions of the rule.

For instance, a financial disincentive (FD) of Rs 2 lakh for the first violation, Rs 5 lakh for the second instance of violation and Rs 10 lakh per instance for subsequent violations will be imposed on access providers in case of misreporting of the count of UCC, the new norm said. PTI PRS MBI MR MR