New Delhi: Telecom regulator TRAI is reviewing all nine existing interconnection regulations and has sought stakeholder views on multiple aspects, including the interconnect framework for satellite-based telecommunications networks with other telecom networks.

Overall, the review aims to ensure that the regulatory framework takes into account evolution of technology and changes in the telecommunications sector, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said.

The regulatory aspects pertaining to various charges presently applicable during interconnection between service providers such as interconnection charges, interconnection usage charges (origination charges, transit charges, carriage charges, transit carriage charges, termination charges, and international termination charges) and Reference Interconnect Offer (RIO) framework are also being examined through the consultation paper.

TRAI said its review focuses on the examination of IP-based interconnection which becomes more pertinent as accelerating 4G/5G rollout requires it for better service quality, levels of interconnection which are currently at LSA (Licensed service area) levels for Mobile Network interconnections and at District/Tehsil levels for fixed-line Telephone Network interconnections.

Put simply, interconnection links different telecommunication networks, enabling seamless communication between the users, serving quite literally as the backbone of networks. It involves commercial and technical arrangements under which network providers connect their networks and services to enable their customers to have access to the customers and services of other network providers.

"The current review also aims to examine interconnection issues related to emerging platforms such as satellite-based telecommunications networks, wherein key aspects include the nature and location of Points of Interconnect (PC) is, particularly those involving satellite earth station gateways and their interconnection with other satellite, mobile and fixed-line networks," the regulator said in a release floating consultation paper.

The paper reviewing all existing interconnection regulations, nine in all, seeks stakeholders view on what should be the interconnection framework for satellite-based telecommunications networks with other telecom networks.

"Further, whether the interconnection frameworks for MSS ( Mobile Satellite Service) and FSS (Fixed-Satellite Service) satellite-based telecommunications networks should be distinct," TRAI asked.

TRAI also asked for specific regulatory models from other countries that have successfully addressed interconnection related issues and challenges which can be adapted in the Indian telecom sector.

"The existing interconnection regulatory framework provides for application of origination, carriage, transit, transit carriage and termination charges for various levels of interconnections for PSTN-PSTN, PLMN-PLMN, PLMN-PSTN. Based on the interconnection regulatory framework suggested...should there be a review of these charges," it has asked.

The paper titled 'Review of existing TRAI Regulations on Interconnection matters', has thrown up three dozen questions in all, among them whether there a need to incorporate security provisions in the interconnection framework to ensure network security.

The regulator has asked if the International Termination Charges (ITC) for international incoming calls to India need to be revised.

Stakeholder response has been sought on whether existing framework for interconnection process and timelines, should be reviewed or should continue; as well as on the need to revise the existing process of disconnection of points of interconnect (PoI).

"Should the existing processes of ‘provisioning and augmentation of ports at POIs’...in respect of the following need revision: seeking of ports at POIs, request for initial provisioning of ports, and request for augmentation of POIs," it said.

TRAI has asked for stakeholder views on whether there a requirement for furnishing bank guarantee byone telco to other, to safeguard the interest of operators arising due to financial obligations of interconnection.

"Is there a need to revise the financial disincentive framework as provided in these regulations. If yes, what specific changes should be done?" it asked.

The existing SMS termination charges are also up for review, and TRAI has asked if there is a need to prescribe SMS carriage charges when an NLDO carries SMS between a service area.

"Is there a need to revise the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Transit Charges for Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited's CellOne Terminating Traffic) Regulation, 2005?" TRAI asked.

The regulator asked if there is a need to address the issue of telemarketing and robocalls within the interconnection framework.

Other questions that TRAI has asked include whether interconnection calls for a need to revise the current categories of ‘Services’ and ‘Activities’ to determine Significant Market Power (SMP).