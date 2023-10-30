Train journey to amplify key tenets of G20 declaration, various ideas flagged off

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) A train journey to amplify the key tenets of the G20 Delhi declaration and disseminate various ideas, including inclusive entrepreneurship and women-led development has been flagged off from Mumbai, according to SBI.

The public sector lender is supporting the Jagriti G20 Startup20 Yatra 2023 that will cover 8,000 kilometres and conclude in Mumbai on November 10.

As many as 450 participants, including 70 from the G20 nations will be part of the entrepreneurship train journey, the State Bank of India (SBI) said in a release on Monday.

The mission of the yatra is to take the Delhi Declaration across the nation before passing on the baton to Brazil, which will be assuming the G20 Presidency at the end of November, it said.

Key themes of the yatra are inclusive entrepreneurship and women-led development while focusing on digital transformation, culture, enabling ecosystems, and cross-border collaboration.

These key tenets of the Delhi Declaration will be amplified through seven mega-events as part of the yatra. These events are planned in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Varanasi, Deoria, Delhi and Gandhinagar.

The yatra resonates deeply with the bank's commitment to fostering entrepreneurship in the country and participating in Women-led developmental initiatives, SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara said.

"This initiative mirrors our focus on creating a diverse and inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem, driving economic growth and social progress," Khara said.