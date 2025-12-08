Trainer aircraft crashes after hitting power line in MP's Seoni; pilot, instructor injured

Seoni (MP), Dec 8 (PTI) A trainer aircraft belonging to a private aviation academy crashed on Monday evening after hitting a 33kV high voltage power line in Seoni district in Madhya Pradesh, resulting in injuries to the pilot and flight instructor, officials said.

The aircraft of Redbird Flight Training Academy, which has a base in Seoni, crashed near agriculture fields of Amagon, around 2km from the Suktara airstrip on National Highway-44 at 6:25 pm, a senior police official said.

Academy representatives told police the aircraft's engine stopped generating power and this led to the accident.

Pilot Ajit Chawda and flight instructor Ajit Anthony were injured in the crash which took place around 20km from the district headquarters, the official said.

Both are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Barapathar near Seoni city, he said.

According to eyewitnesses, while landing on the runway, the lower part of the aircraft collided with 33 kV power line of the Badalpar substation.

The power line snapped and the trainer jet crashed to the ground, the official said, adding electricity supply was disrupted in the area.

On receiving information about the incident, Madhya Pradesh East Zone Electricity Distribution Company staffers, villagers and police rushed to the spot, rescued the injured persons and sent them to hospital.

Seoni Superintendent of Police Sunil Mehta told PTI that a team has been sent to the crash scene.

The injured pilot and the instructor are reported to be out of danger, said the police officer.

The aircraft, which took off from the Sukatra airstrip, was returning to the runway when it crashed, according to Ramlal Uike, Sarpanch of Amgaon Panchayat.

"A loud explosion was heard, sparks flew when the aircraft's wings touched the power line," Uike added.

According to Kurai town inspector Kripal Singh Tekam, Redbird Academy employees, citing preliminary investigations, told police the plane started descending after its engine stopped generating power.

The flight instructor immediately contacted the air controller station and the pilot was instructed to make a safe landing in nearby fields. During this landing, the plane collided with power line and crashed, he said.

Redbird Academy representatives were not available for comment on the incident.

Subhash Rai, Executive Engineer of Madhya Pradesh East Zone Electricity Distribution Company, (Seoni Division), said 80 to 90 villages around Badalpar and Gwari substations were plunged into darkness due to damage to the power line.

Power distribution company employees are working on restoring electricity in these villages, he said.