Trajectron Sports starts production of pre-charged pneumatic airgun 'Arawn'

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Trajectron Sports on Thursday announced that it has started production of 'Arawan', a high-precision pre-charged pneumatic (PCP) airgun in line with the government's 'Make in India' initiative.

Trajectron began production, in collaboration with its manufacturing partners, with an initial capacity of 5,000 units per quarter for one year, and plans to scale up production to meet increasing market demand, the company said in a statement.

This milestone signifies a major advancement in the 'Make-in-India' initiative in the precision engineering and sports equipment sector.

Founded by Pramod Paulose, MD & CEO, along with co-founders Prahlad Kakar and Brian D'souza, Trajectron Sports has a state-of-the-art assembly facility at Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, which is equipped with advanced machinery and stringent quality control systems.

"The commencement of Arawn production at our advanced facility demonstrates our dedication to the 'Make-in-India' vision and our commitment to delivering world-class products," said Pramod Paulose, MD & CEO, Trajectron Sports.

Paulose added that the initial production capacity will satisfy current demand.

The burgeoning Indian airgun industry, valued at USD 3 billion, is driven by increasing consumer spending, its cultural significance, and the rising popularity of shooting sports.

However, the industry faces challenges, including reliance on imports and limited physical retail spaces. Import-related issues, such as long delivery times, high costs, and inadequate after-sales service, also hinder collectors and enthusiasts.

"As passionate field-shooting enthusiasts, we personally experienced the frustrations of limited indigenous options. This shared experience drove us to create a 'Make-in-India' advanced PCP airgun that addresses these challenges," said Prahlad Kakar, co-founder, Trajectron Sports.

Arawn is designed for discerning field-shooting enthusiasts, offering exceptional accuracy and reliability.

Trajectron Sports will distribute Arawn through its expanding network of dealers and distributors across India.

The company also plans to enter international markets by late 2025, with a strategic focus on USA, Europe, North America, and Southeast Asia.

The export strategy includes forming partnerships with local distributors, participating in key international trade shows, and leveraging online platforms for global reach.