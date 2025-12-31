Transfers, postings of officers internal administrative decisions, says DGCA

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) Aviation watchdog DGCA on Wednesday said officers' transfers and postings are internal administrative decisions and that any speculation regarding such transfers is misleading and unfounded.

While DGCA did not mention any specific instance, the statement comes against the backdrop of the regulator divesting Ravinder Jamwal of the additional charge of the Flight Standards Directorate (FSD) earlier this month.

Jamwal was in charge of the FDTL norms and FDTL schemes of the airlines, sources had said.

Lack of adequate planning in implementing the revised Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms was cited as a key factor for the massive operational disruptions at IndiGo earlier this month. Also, the transfer came days before the four-member probe panel submitted its report to the regulator on the disruptions.

In a post on X, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said transfers and postings of officers and staff are internal administrative decisions, undertaken as per established government rules, service requirements, and organisational needs.

"These routine measures are essential for ensuring regulatory effectiveness, operational efficiency, and continuity of aviation safety functions nationwide.

"Any speculation regarding such transfers or appointments is misleading and unfounded," it said. PTI RAM IAS BAL BAL