Transformation of agriculture need of the hour: PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said it is the need of the hour to transform the country's agriculture system, and asserted that the government is making comprehensive efforts to improve the lives of farmers.

He also said the government is also trying to ensure that farmers get easy access to loans, modern technology, value addition for their farm produce, and marketing support.

Modi said his government was providing all help to farmers to adopt modern practices as well as natural farming.

"It is very important to transform our agricultural system, it is the need of the hour," Modi said in his address to the nation on the 78th Independence Day from the historic Red Fort.

The Prime Minister stressed on the need to move away from centuries old traditions being followed in the agriculture sector, and said the government is providing help to farmers for the transformation.

He further said farmers are now getting easy loans as well as technological help.

"We are working for value addition to what the farmer produces. We make complete arrangements for marketing so that there is an arrangement for hand holding from end-to-end everywhere, we are working in that direction," Modi said.

Modi said the life of farmers should become easier. Villages should have access to high-speed internet, health facilities, smart schools, and employment opportunities for the youth.

He said the youth in farmers' families should be provided with skill training, as it is becoming difficult to sustain on small land holdings.

The government is making "comprehensive efforts" for farmers' welfare, he said.

Modi further said when the world worried that the health of Mother Earth is deteriorating due to excess use of fertilizers, lakhs of Indian farmers chose the path of natural farming.

He said the government has allocated significant funds in the Union Budget to promote natural farming.

"Today... the whole world is turning towards holistic health care and organic food has become their first choice... If anyone can become a food basket of organic food for the world today then it should be our country...," Modi said.

Modi, who has been elected as the Prime Minister for the third time, delivered his 11th Independence Day speech in a row.