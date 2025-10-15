Transformational growth in India's maritime sector in last 11 years: Sonowal

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) India's maritime sector has witnessed transformational growth in the last 11 years and the government is expecting an investment of Rs 80 lakh crore in the domestic maritime industry in the next 22 years, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Wednesday.

Addressing the curtain raiser event of the Golden Jubilee Celebration of New Mangalore Port Authority, Sonowal stated that it is a very momentous occasion for all Indians, as New Mangalore Port, which began operations in 1975, is completing 50 years.

"India's maritime sector has witnessed transformational growth. Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 lays a long term roadmap to transform India's maritime sector and the government expects investment worth Rs 80-lakh crore in domestic maritime industry," the Ports, Shipping and Waterways minister said.

Sonowal said New Mangalore Port Authority through meticulous planning, modern infrastructure creation, advanced mechanization and digitization of operation, coupled with green initiative towards sustainable port operation has created a legacy of excellence.

"Over the past 50 years, New Mangalore Port Authority, our only major port in the vibrant and highly developed state of Karnataka, has been one of the best-performing ports of our nation.

"Over the years, the port has grown from the level of handling just a few 1000 tons of cargo to 46.01 million tonnes cargo handling during the last financial year 2024-25," he said.

The minister informed that the port is in the process of constructing one more deep-drop general cargo berth, which is expected to commence shortly.

He said New Mangalore Port is the second-largest LPG handling port in the country and noted that cruise tourism is another upcoming sector where this port can do wonders. Cruise vessels have been regularly calling at New Mangalore Port since 2002.

The minister said all the documentation systems have been transformed into a digital system, and now the port is a fully digitised port, and has emerged as a pioneer in digitisation.

He said New Mangalore Port is on the way to sustainable growth in port operations and is one of the first major ports to be fully powered by solar power. PTI BKS BKS MR