Transformers and Rectifiers bags orders worth Rs 362 cr

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd on Tuesday said it has secured orders worth Rs 362 crore.

The orders are awarded by Power Grid Corporation of India, Megha Engineering & Infrastructures, KEC International, Avaada Electro, Adani Energy Solutions, Torrent Power, Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam, the company said in a regulatory filing.

According to the statement, total order value received stood at Rs 362 crore.

The order is for the supply of Extra High Voltage (EHV) power transformers and the transformers are scheduled to be delivered by the next financial year. PTI KKS DRR