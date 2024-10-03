Transformers and Rectifiers bags Rs 565 crore order from Power Grid Corporation

New Delhi: Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd on Thursday said it has secured an order of Rs 565 crore from Power Grid Corporation.

The total value of the order is Rs 565 crore for the supply of transformers and reactors, ranging from 80 MVAr to 500 MVA and from 420 kV to 765 kV class, according to a regulatory filing.

The delivery of transformers and reactors is scheduled by financial year 2025-2026.

The said order falls under the normal course of business and does not fall within related party transactions.