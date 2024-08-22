Transformers and Rectifiers (India) gets nearly USD 17 mn export orders

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) Transformers and Rectifiers (India) on Thursday said it has secured new export orders worth USD 16.80 million (about Rs 141 crore).

The first contract awarded by Linxon Global Sweden is valued at USD 14 million and has to be executed by October 2025, the company said in an exchange filing.

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) said it will supply 18 trackside traction transformers of 20 MVA (Megavolt Ampere) and 55 trackside auto transformers of 7.5 MVA to Linxon Global Sweden.

While the company has secured a second order, valued at USD 2.80 million, from ArcelorMittal Mexico. The order is for the supply of a 175 MVA, 66 kV electrical arc furnace transformer. The project is to be completed by December this year, according to the company. PTI ABI DR