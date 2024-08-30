Transformers and Rectifiers (India) gets new orders worth Rs 252 crore

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd on Friday said it has secured new orders worth Rs 252 crore.

The orders secured from three private entities are to be executed by the next financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.

An order worth Rs 91 core involves manufacturing of transformers and reactors of 125-500 MVA (megavolt ampere) and 420 kV (kilovolt).

As part of another Rs 91 core order, the company will manufacture and supply transformers of 250 MVA/400 kV.

The order of Rs 70 crore is for transformers of 50-500 MVA/33-420 kV.

The promoter/promoter group/group companies do not have any interest in these entities that awarded the orders, it said.