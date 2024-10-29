Transformers and Rectifiers (India) gets orders worth Rs 270 cr from Adani Energy, 3 others

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd on Tuesday said it has secured orders worth Rs 270 crore from Adani Energy Solution, Siemens and two others, according to an exchange filing.

The company aims to make the delivery of transformers by the next financial year, it said in the filing.

Siemens Ltd has awarded contracts worth Rs 117.03 crore, Adani Energy Solution Rs 102.78 crore, AMNS India Limited Rs 6 crore, and Jindal Group Rs 44.40 crore.

The Promoter /Promoter Group/ Group companies do not have any interest in the entities that have awarded the orders, the company said. PTI ABI ABI SHW