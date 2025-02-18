Transformers and Rectifiers (India) gets Rs 166-cr transformer supply order

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd on Tuesday said it has secured a new order worth Rs 166 crore.

The order placed by Hyosung T&D India Pvt Ltd is to be executed by the next financial year, Transformers and Rectifiers (India) said in an exchange filing.

The contract is for manufacturing supply of single-phase coupling transformers and single phase for TBCB (tariff-based competitive bidding) projects.

The total value of the order received is Rs 166.45 crore.

The promoter/promoter group/group companies do not have any interest in these entities that awarded the orders, it said.