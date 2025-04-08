Transformers and Rectifiers Q4 net profit at Rs 94 cr, announces dividend of 20 paise per share

New Delhi: Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd on Monday said its consolidated net profit more than doubled to Rs 94.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025.

It had posted a Rs 41.62 crore net profit for the January-March quarter of FY24, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 683.42 crore from Rs 514 crore in the year-ago period.

Its expenses stood at Rs 567.42 crore against Rs 457.96 crore a year ago.

The board of directors also approved the reappointment of Jitendra U Mamtora as Chairman and Wholetime Director for a further 3 years from the expiry of his present term, i.e. with effect from January 1, 2026.

It further approved a dividend of 20 paise per equity share of Re 1 each.

All the proposals remain subject to shareholders' approval.

As of March 31, the company said its unexecuted order book stands at Rs 2,144 crore.

The first phase of the new capacity addition of 15,000 MVA (megavolt ampere) will start commercial production in May 2025.

The company also looks to expand its extra high voltage (EHV) transformer capacity by an additional 22,000 MVA. With this addition, the total production capacity will exceed 75,000 MVA.