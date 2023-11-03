Transformers and Rectifiers net falls to Rs 1.9 crore

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd reported a steep decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 1.89 crore for the September quarter mainly due to lower revenues.

Its consolidated net profit was Rs 12.20 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a BSE filing on Friday.

The company's total income dipped to Rs 258.12 crore during the quarter from Rs 326.98 crore in the same period a year ago.

The board also approved the appointment of C S S Rajora as Chief Financial Officer of the company from November 3, 2023. PTI KKS TRB