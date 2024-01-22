Transformers and Rectifiers Q3 net profit rises to Rs 15.72 cr

New Delhi: Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd on Monday reported a rise of 11.33 per cent to Rs 15.72 crore in its consolidated net profit in the December quarter, aided by higher income.

It had clocked Rs 14.12 crore consolidated net profit during the October-December period of the preceding 2022-23 fiscal, the company said in a statement.

During the third quarter, the company's total income increased to Rs 371.02 crore as against Rs 335.57 crore.

Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd is a leading manufacturer of a wide range of transformers for domestic and international markets. PTI ABI SHW