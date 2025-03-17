Transformers and Rectifiers secures orders worth Rs 726 cr

New Delhi: Transformers and Rectifiers on Monday said it has secured orders worth Rs 726 crore for supply of auto transformers and bus reactors from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation.

The work shall be completed within 18 months from the date of issuance of the Letter of Intent (LOI), according to a regulatory filing.

The total order value received is Rs 726 crore, including GST

The said order falls under the normal course of business and does not fall within related party transactions, it stated.