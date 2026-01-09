Transformers & Rectifiers Q3 profit grows 37 pc to Rs 76 cr

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Transformers & Rectifiers (India) on Friday said its consolidated net profit rose 37 per cent to Rs 76 crore in December quarter FY26, on improved revenues.

During the period, the company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 736.76 crore, registering a year-on-year growth of 32 per cent, it said in a statement.

The Ahmedabad-based company is a leading manufacturer of power, distribution, and specialty transformers in India.

Shares of the company ended at Rs 274.35 apiece, down 6 per cent from its previous close on the BSE.