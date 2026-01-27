Transition to electric vehicles is key to net-zero goal, industrial transformation: Kumaraswamy

Pune, Jan 27 (PTI) Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said India has created a clear and ambitious roadmap towards achieving net-zero emissions by 2070, and electric mobility is at the heart of this transition.

The Heavy Industries Minister inaugurated a three-day symposium on International Automotive Technology (SIAT) 2026 here.

Highlighting the country's rapid economic progress, the Union Minister said that "India has emerged as the world's fourth-largest economy with a GDP of USD 4.18 trillion and is firmly on track to become the third-largest economy in the coming years".

The projected GDP of USD 7.3 trillion by 2030 reflects the nation's growing confidence, capability and industrial strength, he added.

The Narendra Modi government has a clear and ambitious roadmap towards achieving net-zero emissions by 2070, Kumaraswamy said, adding that the renewed focus on Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat is strengthening advanced manufacturing sectors which will define India's future growth and global standing.

"Electric mobility lies at the heart of this transformation. It reduces dependence on imported fossil fuels, lowers emissions and creates new opportunities for Indian industry, innovators and our young workforce," he said.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries has taken decisive steps to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles. The FAME-II scheme, with an outlay of Rs 11,500 crore, has supported the adoption of over 16.71 lakh electric vehicles and enabled the sanctioning of more than 9,000 public charging stations across the country, the minister said.

The PM E-DRIVE scheme, with an outlay of Rs 10,900 crore, has strengthened EV adoption through demand incentives and expanded charging infrastructure, with more than 20 lakh electric vehicles sold under the scheme. The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Auto scheme, with an outlay of Rs 25,938 crore, is promoting domestic value addition and enhancing global competitiveness, he said.

"We aim to establish 50 GWh of Advanced Chemistry Cell battery manufacturing capacity in India, strengthening long-term energy security and resilience," he said.

The minister referred to the recently approved Rare Earth Permanent Magnet (REPM) scheme with a budgetary outlay of Rs 7,280 crore for promoting indigenous manufacturing of critical components for electric vehicles, wind turbines, defence systems and electronics.

Drawing attention to environmental concerns, the minister said that electrification of the commercial vehicle segment deserves special focus, as these vehicles contribute to more than 40 per cent of transport-related pollution. Rs 2,000 crore has been earmarked under the PM E-DRIVE scheme for setting up over 70,000 charging stations nationwide to strengthen EV adoption in this segment, he said.

Presenting industry performance figures, Kumaraswamy said that vehicle production increased from 28.4 million units in FY 2023-24 to 31 million units in FY 2024-25, while exports rose from 4.5 million units to 5.36 million units during the same period. "These figures reflect the success of Government efforts in promoting a clean, competitive and sustainable automotive sector," Kumaraswamy stated. PTI SPK KRK