Transnational grid interconnection system to make round-the-clock clean energy cheaper: R K Singh

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) Setting up a transnational grid interconnection system will make round-the-clock (RTC) clean energy supply cheaper and "do away" with dependence on storage, Union minister R K Singh said on Wednesday.

The Minister of Power, New and Renewable Energy was speaking at a conference on 'Transnational Grid Interconnections for One Sun, One World, One Grid (OSOWOG)'.

India has already established cross-border interconnections with its neighbours and strengthening of various cross-border links is under process, Singh said.

"Once the transnational grid interconnection happens, it will make round-the-clock renewable energy much cheaper. It will do away with dependence on storage, which is costlier and required for round-the-clock renewable energy," he said.

Public sector enterprise Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID) orgaised the summit in run up to the G20 Summit which is scheduled to be held from September 8-10, 2023.

The idea for the One Sun One World One Grid (OSOWOG) initiative was put forth by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the first assembly of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) in October 2018.

The initiative aims at connecting energy supply across borders.

Special Secretary & Financial Adviser, Ministry of Power, Ashish Upadhyaya; CEA Chairperson Ghanshyam Prasad; Additional Power Secretary Ajay Tewari; Grid-India CMD S R Narasimhan and CMD of POWERGRID K Sreekant were among those who attended the conference. PTI ABI HVA