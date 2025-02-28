Transparency in financial laws have spurred investments in India: LS Speaker

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Simplification and transparency in financial laws have provided an enabling environment for investment in India, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Friday.

He also said that today's India, with deeper democratic spirit, a stable government and a visionary leadership, is a land of immense opportunities for investment.

Birla stressed that the recent initiatives in simplification and transparency in financial laws have provided an enabling environment for investment in India. He made these remarks in his inaugural address at the two-day symposium on ‘Adoption to Changing landscape: My Viksit Bharat - 2047' organised by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) here.

Referring to legal reforms, Birla said that for the first time in India, an effort has been made to change the colonial laws, to repeal redundant statutes and to make new laws which are in sync with the hopes and aspirations of people of a "new India".

Speaking on GST, proposed income tax legislation, changes in labour laws and company laws, the Speaker emphasised that these initiatives reflect the vision of the leadership to take the country on the path of progress and prosperity.

The new laws are not only simple, transparent and progressive, but also inclusive to improve the life of the last person in the society, he said.

Progressive laws always take into consideration the changing requirements of the country and the society and the changing international scenario, he added.