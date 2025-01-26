Transport bodies to celebrate Drivers' Day every year on Jan 24

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Transport bodies, including ASRTU, BOCI and AIMTC, have joined hands to celebrate the Drivers' Day every year on January 24.

The Association of State Road Transport Undertakings (ASRTU), Bus & Car Operators Confederation of India (BOCI), and All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) on Sunday announced their partnership to make 'Dirvers' Day' an annual celebration to mark the contribution of drivers to the country's economy.

The first Drivers' Day was celebrated on Friday. Drivers are the lifeline of India's transportation network, ensuring the mobility of millions and powering the nation's economy, a joint statement said.

Despite ferrying passengers across urban and rural landscapes and moving 70 per cent of India's freight, these unsung heroes often face problems due to long working hours, challenging road conditions, and limited access to welfare measures, it pointed out.

The initiative is aimed to honour the over 8 crore commercial drivers who form the backbone of India's transport sector, moving people and goods across the nation daily, it said.

India's extensive transport system includes over 1.5 million private buses and 150,000 buses under state road transport undertakings, which serve over 70 million passengers daily.

"Drivers ensure the safety and mobility of millions daily. Recognising their hard work through Drivers' Day is a step toward fostering respect and improving their welfare," said T Surya Kiran, Executive Director of ASRTU.

This year's celebration included programmes to recognise exemplary drivers, health check-ups, and discussions on improving working conditions.

The initiative highlighted the need for ongoing efforts to uplift drivers and enhance safety on India's roads.

According to BOCI President Prasanna Patwardhan, Drivers' Day is about "addressing their hardships, providing training, and prioritising their well-being".

A dedicated day for the nation-wide celebration will boosts morale and acknowledges drivers' crucial role in nation-building, said AIMTC President Harish Sabharwal AIMTC has partnered with Lions Club to organise health check-up camps for drivers and is planning an insurance coverage of Rs 5,00,000 for them.

ASRTU, founded in 1965, represents 80 members operating 1.5 lakh buses and moving over 7 crore passengers daily.

BOCI, established in 2016, has over 15 lakh bus and car operators across the country as its members.

AIMTC, an apex body of transporters serving the industry since 1936, represents around 95 lakh truckers and 50 lakh bus operators. PTI KKS HVA