Transport Corp PAT grows 10.4 pc to Rs 130.5 cr in Dec quarter

Mumbai, Feb 4 (PTI) Logistics operator Transport Corporation of India on Wednesday reported a 10.4 per cent growth in standalone profit after tax to Rs 130.5 crore in the December 2025 quarter.

The company's standalone profit after tax (PAT) in the December quarter of FY25 was Rs 118.2 crore, Transport Corporation of India (TCI) said.

The revenue for the quarter rose 9.3 per cent to Rs 1,113.2 crore from Rs 1,042.2 crore in Q3 FY25, it added.

"Quarter 3 reflected the inherent seasonality of the logistics business, supported by festive-led demand, which led to positive traction across automotive, FMCG and MSME-driven integrated logistics solutions. While the initial phase of GST 2.0 led to short-term disruption, the subsequent clarity resulted in a sharp pickup in movements, particularly in finished goods and inventory rebalancing," TCI Managing Director Vineet Agarwal said.

Automotive, along with consumer durables, pharmaceuticals and e-commerce, emerged as key growth drivers during the quarter, supported by record road and rail volumes and improved warehousing utilisation, he added.

The company's ability to navigate this volatility enabled it to respond swiftly to demand fluctuations while maintaining margin discipline, he noted.

"We remain mindful that a portion of the quarter's momentum was event-led and inventory-driven, with volumes expected to normalise post the festive period," Agarwal said.

TCI continued to advance strategic priorities by scaling up rail, coastal and network-led logistics solutions, alongside expanding warehousing and value-added offerings, he said, adding that enhancing asset productivity, cost efficiency, and sustainability remains central to its execution strategy.

"The steady evolution of our portfolio toward end-to-end logistics positions us well to serve increasingly complex supply chains, including quick commerce, omni-channel retail and D2C brands, which demand speed, scalability and reliability," he said.

Looking ahead, while near-term demand may moderate, improving MSME sentiment, rising consumption in tier-2 and tier-3 markets, sustained public infrastructure investment and expanding trade opportunities, especially in the wake of multiple FTAs, provide a constructive medium-term outlook, Agarwal stated. PTI IAS BAL BAL