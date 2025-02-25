Transport Corporation of India leases 1 lakh sq ft of space in TVS ILP to enhance Zepto's reach

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, Feb 25 (PTI) Transport Corporation of India, a key logistics and supply chain solutions provider, in association with quick commerce platform Zepto, has leased 1 lakh sq ft of space at TVS Industrial and Logistics Parks here, an official said on Tuesday.

Transport Corporation of India had earlier leased around 75,000 sq ft of space for automobile major Volvo Eicher at the same facility in the district.

The newly leased facility is a built-to-suit, Grade-A industrial park designed to meet the operational needs of Transport Corporation of India and Zepto while enhancing supply chain efficiency with state-of-the-art infrastructure and sustainability-focused features, a company statement said.

"We are delighted to be chosen by TCI for their logistics parks requirement for Zepto. We are happy to help them scale their business in Coimbatore and adjoining cities. We remain committed to delivering customised solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients and industry demands, even beyond metro cities," said Aditi Kumar, Executive Director of TVS ILP.

"Our partnership with TCI and Zepto reinforces our aspiration to support fast-growing businesses with sustainable, efficient, and future-ready warehousing solutions," Kumar added.

The industrial park is equipped with optimised navigable pathways for smooth logistics operations, ample parking for seamless goods movement, and the latest fire safety systems.

The facility has been customised based on specific client requirements, including additional docks, power enhancements, and apron work to optimise logistics efficiency.

These upgrades were completed within 30 days to enable a quick handover to TCI, facilitating Zepto's storage and distribution activities, the company said. PTI VIJ SSK VIJ SSK ROH