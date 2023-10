New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Transport Corporation of India (TCI) on Monday reported a 20.3 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 87 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 72.3 crore in the year-ago period, TCI said in a regulatory filing.

The consolidated total income of the company in the July-September period increased to Rs 1,004.8 crore over Rs 939.5 crore a year ago, the filing said.