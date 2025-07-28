Transport Corporation of India reports 19 pc rise in PAT to Rs 124 cr in Q1

Mumbai, Jul 28 (PTI) Multimodal logistics operator Transport Corporation of India (TCI) on Monday reported 19 per cent growth in standalone profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 124.2 crore in the June quarter.

The company, in a statement, said it had posted standalone PAT of Rs 104.7 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,033.8 crore from Rs 984 crore, registering a growth of 5.1 per cent year-on-year, it said.

The company also said it delivered earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of Rs 162.9 crore during the April-June period, as against Rs 144.7 crore in the first quarter of FY25.

"We have delivered solid progress in the first quarter of FY26, driven by steady growth across our multimodal, warehousing, third-party logistics and cold chain verticals. Despite mixed sectoral trends in the economy, our integrated service offerings and customer-centric approach have enabled us to maintain noteworthy operational momentum," TCI Managing Director Vineet Agarwal said.

According to Agarwal, the manufacturing sector's revival, particularly in chemicals, engineering and consumer goods, has positively impacted demand for reliable, scalable and sustainable logistics solutions.

TCI's continued investments in multimodal infrastructure, upskilling, AI-based SOPs and green logistics have positioned the company well to deliver the diverse supply chain solutions that meet the scale of India's evolving logistics requirements, he said.

The company anticipates a robust order pipeline in the coming quarters, with continued infrastructure push and steady influx of global players driving multifaceted manufacturing growth, he said. PTI IAS TRB