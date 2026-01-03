Transport ministry proposes Aadhaar-like number to EV batteries for efficient traceability

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) The transport ministry has proposed assigning Aadhaar-like unique identification number to EV batteries to ensure their end-to-end traceability and efficient recycling.

The proposed framework will make it mandatory for battery producer or importer to assign a 21-character Battery Pack Aadhaar Number (BPAN) to batteries, as per the draft guidelines issued by the ministry.

They will also have to upload the relevant Battery Pack Dynamic data on the official portal of BPAN.

"The battery producer or importer shall have the obligation of assigning a unique Battery Pack Aadhaar Number (BPAN) to each battery that they introduce in the market and the battery they put to self-use." "BPAN shall be in a clearly visible and accessible position. The location shall be chosen in a way that it cannot be destroyed or deteriorate," the guidelines said.

BPAN will capture and store vital information starting from raw material extraction and manufacturing to its usage, recycling, or final disposal, as per the 'Guidelines For Implementation Of Battery Pack Aadhaar System'.

According to the guidelines, any change in attributes of BPAN due to recycling and repurposing shall result in a new BPAN by the same or a new producer or importer.

This system aims to bring transparency, accountability, and sustainability to the battery ecosystem by enabling accurate tracking of performance, and environmental impact.

BPAN will play a crucial role in enabling second-life usage, regulatory compliance, and efficient recycling.

Electric vehicle applications account for 80–90 per cent of the total lithium-ion battery demand in India, significantly exceeding demand from industrial or non-automotive applications.

While the guideline recommends applicability of BPAN for industrial batteries above 2 kWh, it is proposed that electric vehicle batteries be given priority during standard formulation, considering their scale, safety implications, and regulatory relevance.

"This approach will ensure that the Battery Pack Aadhaar framework addresses the most impactful segment of the Indian battery ecosystem in its initial phase," the draft guidelines said.

They also recommended that the Battery Pack Aadhaar framework be taken forward through the Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) route under the Automotive Industry Standards Committee (AISC), following the established multi-step standardization process.

This will enable structured stakeholder consultation, technical validation, and harmonization with existing automotive regulations while ensuring national uniformity and regulatory acceptance, it said.

The AISC committee may include representatives from relevant stakeholders such as battery manufacturers, electric vehicle manufacturers, recyclers, testing agencies, and regulatory bodies, to ensure that practical implementation aspects across the battery lifecycle are adequately addressed.

As the world moves toward digitalization and electrification, energy storage cells serve as the foundation for consistent, flexible, and efficient power delivery.

In addition to electric mobility, batteries play a vital role across a wide range of applications, including energy storage in private and domestic settings, industrial operations, and the generation and distribution of electrical energy. PTI BKS ANU ANU