Transporters threaten strike across Maharashtra from Mar 5; say govt assurance on demands hollow

Mumbai, Mar 2 (PTI) The Maharashtra Transporters Action Committee (M-TAC), representing truckers, private bus operators as well as taxi and autorickshaw unions, on Monday reiterated its call for an indefinite statewide agitation from March 5.

As part of the strike, school buses, contract carriage buses, private buses and commercial vehicles, including trucks, tempos, taxis and tankers, would remain off the roads during the indefinite agitation, M-TAC leaders said.

It said there was no concrete assurance on their demands in the meeting convened during the day by Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik at the Mumbai Central headquarters of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC). The meeting was attended by Transport Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar and senior police officials.

In an official release, Sarnaik asked the transporters to withdraw their agitation saying the government was positive about cancelling "unjust" e-challans issued to parked vehicles and would take a favourable decision in this regard.

A joint meeting of the transport department, police administration and representatives of transport unions has been convened for March 5 to address their grievances, he said.

"The sentiments of transporters regarding e-challans are very strong. There have been complaints that e-challans are being issued arbitrarily to vehicles parked in lots and, in some cases, by staff without proper authorisation. This is unjust. Strict instructions have been issued that only authorised officers should initiate e-challan action," Sarnaik said.

He further stated that the government was open to reviewing and cancelling previously issued unjust e-challans and urged unions to suspend the strike until the March 5 meeting.

M-TAC said the agitation is due to the "arbitrary and excessive" electronic traffic enforcement and the mounting financial burden on the sector.

M-TAC representatives said they were not satisfied with the assurances and would proceed with the indefinite agitation from March 5 across Maharashtra.

M-TAC leader Harsh Kotak said the transport minister had offered only "hollow assurances".

"The committee is firm on going ahead with the indefinite agitation. Around one lakh transporters from across the state will reach Azad Maidan in Mumbai with their vehicles on March 5 and start the agitation from midnight if the state government fails to take a concrete decision," Kotak said.

Dr Keshav Kshirsagar, president of Maharashtra Kamgar Sabha and leader of a union representing gig workers, including app-based taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers, told PTI that drivers of app-based taxis and auto-rickshaws would also participate in the Azad Maidan agitation on March 5.

Describing the protest as a "jan andolan" (people's movement), M-TAC leaders claimed the e-challan system has caused hardship not only to transport operators but also to ordinary vehicle owners.

Baba Shinde, a transporters' leader from Pune, expressed regret over the inconvenience likely to be caused to students during the ongoing examination period due to the suspension of school bus services.

But the government has compelled them to resort to this agitation, he added.

The charter of demands, which M-TAC submitted to the government earlier this year, includes major reforms to the e-challan system, a waiver of pending fines, and a reduction in taxes and toll charges imposed on commercial vehicles.

"As per Rule 468 and amended Rule 514 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, all time-barred e-challans should be cancelled if cases are not filed in court," its charter of demands stated.

M-TAC has also demanded the closure of highway check posts and the establishment of rest houses or centres for drivers. It has sought fire tenders and emergency service facilities on highways for accident-hit vehicles, along with immediate provision of parking lots, bus stops, and cargo loading and unloading facilities.

The transporters have further called for a review of the repeated retrofitting of devices such as panic buttons, vehicle location tracking devices, High Security Registration Plates, Fire Detection and Suppression Systems (FDSS), CCTV cameras and other equipment, which they claim are mandated under the pretext of safety.

They have also demanded the suspension of what they described as unfeasible and abrupt "no entry" restrictions that cause operational difficulties, and have urged the government to adopt a more consultative approach.

The action committee has additionally sought the withdrawal or relaxation of a proposed amendment to the rules in January 2026 requiring transporters to clear e-challan penalties within 45 days, failing which they would face restrictions on essential services such as permit renewal, fitness certification and other regulatory approvals. PTI KK BNM